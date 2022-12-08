Look: NFL World Is Stunned By Dan Snyder's Admission

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 29: Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder stands on the field before a preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Redskins at FedExField on August 29, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform released its final report on the Washington Commanders on Thursday, and it wasn't good for Dan Snyder.

Snyder was found to have "permitted and participated" in the franchise's toxic work culture. Among the things former Washington GM Bruce Allen testified to Congress that Snyder did was leak emails that got Jon Gruden fired and also email other team owners to try and take down Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Apparently, when Snyder himself testified, he attempted to deny even having a personal email account in the first place.

Lets just say NFL fans are not buying what Snyder is selling here.

"Claims to have no email then immediately contradicts himself by saying he has an email for the executive office...which he runs," one tweeted.

You really have to admire the determination of Snyder to be 200% committed to dragging the entire NFL down with him no matter what," another added.

"Kind of weird that the CEO of our company is specifically requesting not to have an email address, but I'm sure it's for totally normal reasons," offered NBC Sports' Pat Daugherty.

"This is definitely a thing non-criminals do," said another fan.

You can find a full breakdown of the committee's report here.