Look: NFL World Reacts To Brian Robinson Decision News

ASHBURN, VA - AUGUST 17: Brian Robinson #8 of the Washington Commanders participates in a drill during training camp at INOVA Sports Performance Center on August 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. continues to prove that his determination is second to none.

Last week, Robinson made his NFL debut. This was a little over a month after he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Fast forward to this Thursday, and NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo announced that Robinson will start for the Commanders in Week 6.

There will be plenty of fans cheering on Robinson this evening.

"I hope he balls out tonight," one fan said.

"He's gonna eat tonight," another fan wrote.

This move won't just impact Washington's rushing attack, it should affect several fantasy football matchups.

"We tried to give fantasy managers a heads up on #gatosclub, but Antonio Gibson’s stock is officially dropping. He’ll still get touches potentially, but he’ll be behind Robinson for run game work and likely McKissic for passing down work," one person said.

Robinson, the 98th overall pick from this year's draft, had nine rushing attempts for 22 yards last Sunday.

We'll see if Robinson can give the Commanders' rushing attack a boost this Thursday against the Bears.