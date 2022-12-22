Look: NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Commanders Report

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 25: Washington Commanders logo adorns the stadium during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders on September 25, 2022 at Fedex Field in Landover, MD. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Commanders have found themselves at the center of another potential scandal.

According to two independent watchdog groups and an ESPN analysis of financial documents, the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation operates in a manner that has people wondering if it's upholding its charitable mission responsibly.

This foundation receives 75 percent of its donations from fans and the public.

In 2020, the Commanders' charity raised $2.1 million in contributions and gave away more than $697,000. In 2021, they raised $927,992 and gave away more than $471,000.

From ESPN:

The nonprofit watchdog groups, CharityWatch and the National Committee for Responsive Philanthropy, examined the charity's tax filings and said there are enough apparent red flags to warrant attention from attorneys general in the two states where it operates, Maryland and Virginia. Attorneys general regulate nonprofits on the state level and have authority to levy civil penalties.

NFL fans aren't surprised by this report. They are, however, disappointed.

"Another day another scandal," one fan tweeted.

Another fan sarcastically said, "you're kidding! the Commanders doing another shady thing? That makes it, what, 900 scandals in 2022 alone?"

"One thing after another," a third fan commented.

A spokesperson for the Commanders sent a statement to ESPN regarding this situation.

"The Washington Commander owners, players, donors, alumni, and staff have dedicated time and resources to helping others and we are very proud of the work that has been accomplished, while becoming even more integrated as a community partner in the Washington region," Jean Medina said.