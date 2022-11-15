Look: NFL World Reacts To Emotional Ron Rivera Speech

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 08: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders looks on during the organized team activity at INOVA Sports Performance Center on June 8, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Commanders' win over the Eagles on Monday night was a meaningful one for head coach Ron Rivera. Two weeks ago, his mother passed away.

After the game was over, Rivera looked ready to deliver a postgame speech to his players. However, it became evident that he was too choked up to speak.

Rivera fought off tears to tell his players, "My mother would have been proud." He then handed the torch off to Terry McLaurin.

"You can see how much that means to him," McLaurin said. "It means a lot to everyone in this locker room."

NFL fans around the country are applauding Rivera and the Commanders.

"This made me cry," one fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote, "This is great."

"Smh I’m such a sucker for coaches crying postgame," Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic said.

The Commanders improved to 5-5 with Monday night's win over the Eagles.

Rivera's squad will be back in action this Sunday against the Texans.