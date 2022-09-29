Look: NFL World Reacts To Washington's Uniform News

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 13: A Washington Commanders helmet is seen on the field before the preseason game between the Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on August 13, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders are breaking out the alternate unis for this weekend's rivalry matchup with the Cowboys.

For the first time, Washington will wear its all-black getup, including black helmets. Dallas typically wears white uniforms at home, and rather than keep wearing their usual matte burgundy home jerseys, the Commanders are debuting the all-black look.

"I mean, it's one of the uniforms we have. It's one of the alternatives," head coach Ron Rivera said stoically on Thursday. "And we thought wearing black would be good.”

Fans are reacting more intensely toward the uniform choice, for better and in some cases worse.

Washington (1-2) is coming off back-to-back losses after winning its season opener against Jacksonville. The Cowboys, meanwhile, lost in Week 1 but have won two in a row.

These longtime NFC East adversaries will meet at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at AT&T Stadium.