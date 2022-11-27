Look: Sean Taylor's Daughter Reacts To Her Father's Memorial

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Washington Commanders fans attend an unveiling of a memorial for Sean Taylor on the 15th anniversary of his death prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at FedExField on November 27, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders' memorial tribute to Sean Taylor took plenty of rightful criticism from fans and media alike on Sunday.

The display did look shoddily put together, with a mannequin instead of a statue or bust and mismatched sponsorship logos (Nike jersey, Reebok pants). However, one aspect of the outfit that got panned by the public was actually appreciated by Taylor's daughter Jackie.

Outsiders ripped the Commanders for putting soccer cleats on Taylor's likeness, but his daughter told reporters that was actually the part of the display she appreciated the most.

"That's something that was super special to him and something that he chose to do," she said.

Now, as Yahoo's Shalise Manza Young pointed out, Taylor did wear soccer cleats sometimes when he played, but they were most often Nike brand.

If anything, the Commanders screwed up by putting Adidas cleats on the mannequin. No one ever accused the franchise of getting the small details right about anything.

At least they sort of tried with this particular touch though, enough to leave a nice impression on one of Taylor's children.