Look: Sports Reporter Reacts To Dan Snyder 'Sour Milk' Allegations

ASHBURN, VA- JANUARY 2: Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, left, sits with his wife Tanya Snyder sin the audience as Ron Rivera is introduced as the Washington Redskins new had coach at a Redskins Park press conference in Ashburn, VA on January 2, 2020 . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

During this week's Congressional testimony, Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder was accused of a rather gross method of revenge.

Former Washington COO David Pauken claims that Snyder used to have an employee pour sour milk into the carpet in Nationals owner Mark Lerner's suite at FedEx Field.

Snyder was allegedly annoyed about a business deal he and Lerner had made and wanted to embarrass the executive when he attended Commanders games.

As this story was going viral on Twitter, journalist Amber Theoharis shared her own story about her time covering Snyder's team, and it sounds a lot like Pauken's accusation.

"True story. 2012, I was covering the @Commanders training camp. Around that time my Cadillac randomly smelled of sour milk for weeks despite me not being a milk drinker," Theoharis said.

If Snyder was responsible for sour milk being poured in Lerner's suite and Theoharis' car, it is an insanely petty and disturbing look for the much-maligned owner.

We'll probably never know the truth about either situation, but this is more damage to Snyder's already beaten reputation.