Look: Today Is Important Deadline For Washington Commanders Sale

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 25: Washington Commanders logo adorns the stadium during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders on September 25, 2022 at Fedex Field in Landover, MD. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Those interested in purchasing the Commanders will need to send their bids in by this Friday.

JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington said the deadline for bids is due today. There are at least five bids expected to be sent.

Forbes has already reported that Dan Snyder has received offers "well north" of $7 billion for his franchise.

Earlier this year, the Commanders were valued at $5.6 billion. It's pretty evident that investors are eager to join the NFL's exclusive group of owners.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has been linked to the Commanders for a while. It wouldn't be a huge surprise to see him enter this bidding war.

It has not been confirmed that Snyder will actually sell the Commanders. However, he may end up receiving an offer that he can't refuse.

If Snyder sells the Commanders, the deal would include FedEx Field and the 264 acres around it.