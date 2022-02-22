Look: Washington Commanders Release A New Team Crest

The Washington Commanders have amended their team crest to show the correct years for their franchise’s three Super Bowl victories.

When Washington changed its name from the Football Team to the Commanders earlier this month, a number of fans voiced complaints about the team’s new crest. They took issue with the years displayed marking Washington’s Super Bowl wins.

The team won their three Super Bowls during the 1982, 1987 and 1991 seasons. But the crest showed 1983, 1988 and 1992, because the three Super Bowls were actually played during January of those years.

After enough pushback from fans, the organization revealed an updated crest on Tuesday, one which correctly includes the NFL seasons the team won it all, not the calendar year in which they completed the task.

“We heard you loud and clear,” the Commanders admitted on Twitter.

We heard you loud and clear Going forward, our crest will reflect our Super Bowl victories using the year from that regular season pic.twitter.com/irndw0DyaK — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 22, 2022

The franchise also won NFL titles in 1937 and 1942, which is why those years made the crest.

According to a recent poll of 904 D.C. residents from the Washington Post, 49 percent of responders have a negative feeling toward the Commanders name, while 41 percent have a positive one.