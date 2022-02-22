The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Washington Commanders Release A New Team Crest

Washnigton Football Team general view.LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 25: A general view of the Washington Football Team logo on the stadium before the game between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders have amended their team crest to show the correct years for their franchise’s three Super Bowl victories.

When Washington changed its name from the Football Team to the Commanders earlier this month, a number of fans voiced complaints about the team’s new crest. They took issue with the years displayed marking Washington’s Super Bowl wins.

The team won their three Super Bowls during the 1982, 1987 and 1991 seasons. But the crest showed 1983, 1988 and 1992, because the three Super Bowls were actually played during January of those years.

After enough pushback from fans, the organization revealed an updated crest on Tuesday, one which correctly includes the NFL seasons the team won it all, not the calendar year in which they completed the task.

“We heard you loud and clear,” the Commanders admitted on Twitter.

The franchise also won NFL titles in 1937 and 1942, which is why those years made the crest.

According to a recent poll of 904 D.C. residents from the Washington Post, 49 percent of responders have a negative feeling toward the Commanders name, while 41 percent have a positive one.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.