"Major Announcement" Regarding Washington Commanders Is Coming Tomorrow

LANDOVER, MD - FEBRUARY 2: Co-owner Dan Snyder gives remarks as the Washington Football Team announces their new team name the Commanders at a morning event at FedEx Field on February 2, 2022 in Landover, MD . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders have made plenty of headlines over the past month, and they're not done yet.

The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine revealed that a "major announcement" related to the Commanders will be made on Thursday.

A few weeks ago, The Washington Post reported that Racine's investigation of the Commanders and their owner, Daniel Snyder, is nearly completed. That could lead to further action being taken in this case.

Snyder has been accused of having a "toxic workplace" culture in the nation's capital.

The timing of this announcement from Racine is very interesting. Last week, the Snyder family said they're exploring all options when it comes to selling the Commanders.

"Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Commanders announced today that they have hired BofA Securities to consider potential transactions," a team statement read. "The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL."

If Snyder is in serious trouble, it would make sense for him to move on from the team.

We'll provide more updates on the Commanders' situation when they're available.