'Momentum Could Be Growing' To Force Dan Snyder To Sell Commanders

LANDOVER, MD - FEBRUARY 2: Co-owner Dan Snyder gives remarks as the Washington Football Team announces their new team name the Commanders at a morning event at FedEx Field on February 2, 2022 in Landover, MD . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post/Getty Images

In November, it was reported that Dan Snyder retained Bank of America Securities to explore the potential sale of the Commanders. Although a deal hasn't materialized, the latest report regarding his status with the team is quite interesting.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, "momentum could be growing" for the rest of the league to force Snyder out. Of course, that's if he refuses to sell the Commanders.

The timing of Florio's report isn't a coincidence.

Earlier this week, the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform released a 79-page report on the Commanders' workplace culture.

The report states that Snyder "permitted and participated" in the team's longtime toxic workplace culture. Snyder was also accused of obstructing a 14-month congressional inquiry by dodging a subpoena.

"We saw efforts [to obstruct] that we have never seen before, at least I haven't," New York Democrat Rep. Carolyn Maloney said. "The NFL knew about it, and they took no responsibility."

If Snyder is forced to sell the Commanders, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos would most likely be considered a suitor.

Per Forbes, the Commanders were previously valued at $5.6 billion.