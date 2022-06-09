NAACP President Calls For Jack Del Rio To Resign, Be Fired

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 10: Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio of the Washington Football Team reacts during mandatory minicamp at Inova Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio turned a lot of heads this week when he referred to the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021 as a "dustup."

"Why are we not looking into those things -- if we're going to talk about it -- why are we not looking into those things?" Del Rio said. "I can look at images on the TV, people's livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem. And then we have a dustup at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we're going to make that a major deal. I just think it's kind of two standards, and if we apply the same standard and we're going to be reasonable with each other, let's have a discussion. That's all it was. Let's have a discussion."

Del Rio quickly retracted that statement, posting an apology on Twitter.

"I made comments earlier today in referencing the attack that took place on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. Referencing that situation as a dust-up was irresponsible and negligent and I am sorry," he wrote. "I stand by my comments condemning violence in communities across the country. I say that while also expressing my support as an American citizen for peaceful protest in our country. I have fully supported all peaceful protests in America."

Even though Del Rio apologized for his previous comments, he's still receiving a lot of criticism from the public. In fact, NAACP President Derrick Johnson is calling for Del Rio to resign.

“It’s time for Jack Del Rio to resign or be terminated,” Johnson said. “His comments could not have been more offensive and ignorant. The January 6th insurrection — an attempted coup — was far from a “dust-up.” Each day we learn more and more on just how close our democracy came to autocracy. Downplaying the insurrection by comparing it to nationwide protests, which were in response to a public lynching, is twisted. You can’t coach a majority Black team while turning your back on the Black community. It’s time for you to pack up and step off the field.”

At this time, there's no indication that Del Rio is on the hot seat.

Del Rio has been calling Washington's defense since the 2020 season.