NFL Admits Major Officiating Error During Giants-Commanders Game

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 18: Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) on the field after losing the game against the New York Giants at FedEx Field on December 18, 2022. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post/Getty Images

On the Commanders' final possession of last Sunday's game against the Giants, quarterback Taylor Heinicke attempted a pass to Curtis Samuel. It fell incomplete due to tight coverage from Darnay Holmes.

Even though it appeared as if Holmes got there early, the officials didn't throw a flag for pass interference.

"Pass interference is a judgment call," referee John Hussey said. "To the officials it didn't rise to what they felt was a restriction, thus they didn't call it. That's basically the bottom line there."

Well, it didn't take long for the NFL to retract that statement.

According to NFL Network, the league told the Commanders that defensive pass interference should've been called on their final offensive play of the game.

Of course, that doesn't help the Commanders. They ended up losing that game by a score of 20-12.

The Commanders will try to bounce back this Saturday against the 49ers.

At 7-6-1, the Commanders currently hold the final playoff spot in the NFC.