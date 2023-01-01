NFL Coach Didn't Know His Team Could Be Eliminated Today

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: A general view during the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles game at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Today was not a good day for Ron Rivera.

First, the Washington Commanders head coach saw his team put on a lifeless performance in a 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Then, Rivera had an embarrassing moment in his postgame press conference.

Asked by a reporter how he will handle next week's game if Washington is eliminated later today, a stunned Rivera revealed that he didn't even know his team could be knocked out of playoff contention this week.

"We can be eliminated?" he asked.

The answer is yes, Coach. Today's loss dropped the Commanders to 7-8-1 and out of the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC.

If the Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings today, that would make them 8-8 on the season. The Detroit Lions, Green Bay's opponent next weekend, is already 8-8 after beating the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

With one of those teams guaranteed to get to nine wins, it wouldn't matter if Washington beats Dallas in Week 18. They can't finish better than 8-8-1, so they'd already be eliminated.

Not a great look here by Riverboat Ron.