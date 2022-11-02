NFL Issues Statement On Investigation Into Washington Commanders

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 29: Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder stands on the field before a preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Commanders at FedExField on August 29, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

With so much of the focus on the Washington Commanders hiring Bank of America to explore possibly selling the team, it's important to note that an investigation into the franchise's workplace is still going on.

There have been multiple allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct in the Commanders' workplace.

On Wednesday, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy provided an update on this investigation.

"Mary Jo White is continuing her review," McCarthy said. "We have no update on a timeline."

McCarthy also released a statement on the Commanders considering a potential transaction.

"Any potential transaction would have to be presented to the NFL Finance Committee for review and require an affirmative vote by three quarters of the full membership," McCarthy said.

Per a statement from the Commanders, the Snyder family remains "committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL."

We'll continue to provide updates on the investigation into the Commanders and the potential sale of the team.