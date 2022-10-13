NFL Owners Reportedly Have 1 Plan To Oust Dan Snyder

ASHBURN, VA- JANUARY 2: Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, left, sits with his wife Tanya Snyder sin the audience as Ron Rivera is introduced as the Washington Redskins new had coach at a Redskins Park press conference in Ashburn, VA on January 2, 2020 . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

On Thursday morning, ESPN dropped a bombshell report involving Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and where he stands among NFL owners.

Snyder, who is under fire due to allegations of a toxic workplace in Washington, has reportedly told people in his inner circle that he "has dirt" on other owners.

Many NFL owners, meanwhile, told ESPN they would like to see Snyder removed as owner of the Commanders. It'll be tough to pull that off though.

According to the report from ESPN, the only real strategy that could result in Snyder's removal is refusing to let him bypass league rules on how much debt an owner can hold.

From ESPN:

Owners know that Snyder likely can't build a stadium without significant financial help. Even if he were to sell ownership stakes in the team, essentially making a cash call on a team valued by Forbes to be the NFL's sixth highest at $5.6 billion, Snyder would still likely fall short. There are league rules in place limiting how much debt owners can carry, but owners have approved debt limit waivers for new stadiums, often making up rules as they go. A few owners and executives have discussed a rarely enacted option: refusing to let Snyder bypass league rules on how much debt an owner can hold, and possibly withholding the $200 million loan normally available to teams for new stadiums. They say their hope would be to force Snyder into either selling the team or, more likely, transferring ownership permanently to Tanya.

"The league's only real tool is to starve him from the funds to build a stadium," a team president told ESPN.

In theory, the owners could trip up Snyder by not allowing him to receive a major loan for a new stadium.

Snyder purchased the Commanders in 1999.

At this time, there's no guarantee the NFL will remove Snyder from his current position.