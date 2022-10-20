NFL Owners Reportedly Have Common Fear With Dan Snyder

LANDOVER, MD - FEBRUARY 2: Co-owner Dan Snyder gives remarks as the Washington Football Team announces their new team name the Commanders at a morning event at FedEx Field on February 2, 2022 in Landover, MD . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post/Getty Images

Over the past few days, there has been a lot of chatter about whether or not the NFL owners can remove Dan Snyder from his position with the Washington Commanders.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay turned a lot of heads when he said there's merit to removing Snyder as the owner of the Commanders.

Despite all the noise surrounding this situation, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated pointed out that it won't be easy to remove Snyder.

Breer is reporting there's a fear among some owners that Mary Jo White's investigation into Snyder and the Commanders will have inconclusive findings. That would derail any of the momentum made in this matter.

"There's a fear among some owners that Mary Jo White will have inconclusive findings on Dan Snyder's financial improprieties, and then the NFL won't force a sale, on the premise that the workplace issues have been fixed," Breer wrote on Twitter.

Snyder has already denied any wrongdoing. He has also addressed the latest bombshell report from ESPN.

"That is patently false and intended to erode the trust and goodwill between owners that I take quite seriously," Snyder said. "I have never hired any private investigator to look into any owner or the Commissioner. I have never instructed or authorized my lawyers to hire any private investigator on my behalf for any such purpose. And I never would."

Once the investigation into Snyder comes to a close, we'll know more about his future.