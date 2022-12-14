NFL Owners Reportedly Have Prediction For Daniel Snyder

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 29: Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder stands on the field before a preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Redskins at FedExField on August 29, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The NFL owners meetings are in Dallas this week, and Daniel Snyder is sure to be a major topic of conversation.

But as for a vote to remove Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders, don't count on it, says NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport told "The Pat McAfee Show" Wednesday that he believes a majority of league owners want Snyder to sell the team, and because the longtime executive has hinted that he might do that, they won't try to ruffle his feathers with a vote.

"As far as a vote, I don't think that's gonna happen, because he's sort of already gone down the line of 'I may sell,'" Rapoport said. "You guys know. It's like a player being retired. If you open the door and be like 'Yeah, I'm considering it,' usually you're gonna retire. If he's saying he might sell, I think a lot of owners believe that he eventually will. So they don't want to do anything to take him off that."

When asked if he thinks "a majority" of the league owners want Snyder to sell, Rapoport said yes.

Snyder has been Washington's owner for more than 20 years. His tenure has been steeped in controversy, with the latest issues surrounding the Congressional investigation into a "toxic workplace culture" within the franchise.

The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform released a 79-page report on its investigation earlier this month, concluding that Snyder "permitted and participated" said workplace culture.