NFL Owners Reportedly Skipped Team's Game On Sunday

As rumors of him potentially selling the team continue to swirl, Daniel Snyder apparently skipped the Washington Commanders' home game on Sunday.

It was a must-win game for the Commanders, one they eventually lost to the Cleveland Browns. Washington was later eliminated from the NFC playoff race thanks to the Green Bay Packers' win over Minnesota.

Chad Ryan of "The Washington Wrap" reported that Snyder and his wife were not at FedEx Field yesterday.

"I have now confirmed that neither Dan or Tanya Snyder attended yesterday's game, and we're not there to receive the original Hogs at their half-time ceremony," Ryan tweeted.

Of course, many are speculating that this is further indication of Snyder's intent to sell the franchise. Not attending a game with so much on the line gives off the appearance he doesn't care anymore.

Given how Snyder's 20-plus years as owner have gone thus far, there probably won't be many Commanders fans crying if and when he does sell.