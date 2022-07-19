NFL Safety Has Reportedly Pleaded Guilty In Fatal Accident

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 25: A general view of the Washington Football Team logo on the stadium before the game between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

It was reported in December that former Washington Commanders cornerback Deshazor Everett was involved in a car accident that resulted in the death of his girlfriend, Olivia Peters.

Everett was arrested and charged back in February. Law enforcement claims he was traveling over twice the speed limit (45 mph) before the crash happened.

On Tuesday, the NFL world received an update on Everett's situation.

According to TMZ Sports, Everett has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless driving. This happened in a Loudoun County courtroom.

Everett pleaded guilty after prosecutors reduced his initial charge from felony involuntary manslaughter.

Everett is due back in court in September for sentencing. He could still face up to a year in prison.

Washington released Everett a few months after the crash. He remains a free agent at this time.