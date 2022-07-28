NFL Wide Receiver Announces Stunning Retirement At 24

ASHBURN, VA - MARCH 17: A view of a Washington Commanders helmet on display during a press conference to introduce quarterback Carson Wentz at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

After spending just two seasons in the NFL, Antonio Gandy-Golden has decided to retire.

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera revealed on Thursday that Gandy-Golden is retiring. The Liberty product plans on going back to school.

Gandy-Golden, 24, was selected by Washington in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was an intriguing prospect coming out of college due to his production as a senior - 1,396 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Unfortunately for Gandy-Golden, he was unable to develop into a playmaker at the pro level.

In 10 games, Gandy-Golden had just one reception for three yards.

Gandy-Golden converted from wide receiver to tight end during this offseason. The hope was that a position change could maximize his potential in the NFL.

Clearly, Gandy-Golden had other plans.