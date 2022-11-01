NFL World Is Praying For Ron Rivera's Family Today

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 05: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team looks on during warmups before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Washington Football Team defeated the Raiders 17-15. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera lost his mother Dolores on Monday, the team announced this afternoon.

Dolores Rivera passed away with her "husband and family members by her side," according to the Commanders' press release.

"Coach Rivera is grateful he was able to spend two days with her last week," the release said. "The Snyders and the entire Commanders family extend their heartfelt condolences to Coach Rivera and his family."

It's not just the Commanders organization praying for Rivera. The entire NFL community is as well.

"All love for @RiverboatRonHC and his family. As good a person as there is in the league," one Panthers fan wrote.

"This is heartbreaking. Praying for Ron Rivera and his family during this difficult time," said the official Twitter account of the Commanders' FanSided blog.

"A loss of a parent isn’t easy. I lost mine at such an early age and that pain hurts at any age. You are never truly ready," one Washington fan added. "May GOD keep @RiverboatRonHC and his family strong-United-and at peace."

"Sorry for your loss Coach," echoed Commanders podcaster Doug McCray.

"Prayers and strength to @RiverboatRonHC and his family in this difficult time," said Charlotte area sports director Mike Solarte.

At The Spun, we'd like to echo all of these sentiments and wish Rivera and his family the best during this difficult time.