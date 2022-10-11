NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz Injury News

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 20: Carson Wentz #11 of the Washington Commanders hands the football to Brian Robinson #8 of the Washington Commanders during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/Getty Images

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz's availability for Week 6 might be in question.

On Tuesday, the Commanders listed Wentz as a limited participant for their walkthrough. With the team on a short week, it's possible he sits out Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears.

The Commanders still have 48 hours to make a decision on Wentz. That being said, people believe Taylor Heinicke should get the start on Thursday night.

"If I don’t get Heinicke on Thursday night I’m going to scream at someone," one person said.

"Oh no," another person wrote.

"If WAS holds Carson out, I applaud them," Stephen Reed tweeted. "It’s what Reich and the #Colts should’ve done the first week of 2021 after the foot surgery and then from Ballard should’ve placed him on IR weeks 3-8 after getting two high ankle sprains on the same play against LAR."

Wentz has 1,390 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

If Wentz is unable to play on Thursday, the Commanders should feel comfortable with Heinicke. He finished the 2021 season with 3,419 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

The Commanders will provide an update on Wentz this Wednesday.