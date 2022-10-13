NFL World Reacts To Dan Snyder, Fellow Owners News

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 29: Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder stands on the field before a preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Redskins at FedExField on August 29, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

In the latest ESPN expose of Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, the embattled executive claims he has "dirt" that could bury fellow league owners.

Well, maybe there's some truth to Snyder's claim, because according to The Athletic's Ben Standig, the NFL has "no plans" to vote on Snyder's standing at next week's owner's meeting.

Fans seeing Standig's report on Twitter have been commenting on its implication that Snyder may actually be untouchable.

"Lol that ESPN article was just a reminder of Dan’s incompetence and that DC is stuck with him," one man wrote.

"Lol. Many of the worst people in America do not wish to expel a fellow outlaw from their midst—perhaps because the outlaw claims he has incriminating information about them that he will publicize," said another.

"CONGLATURATIONS [sic] @NFL OWNERS YOU CONTINUE TO ENABLE AND ENDORSE DAN SNYDER'S BAD BEHAVIOR YOU'RE A BUNCH OF SPINELESS PATHETIC COWARDS GFY!" added another.

Snyder is obviously not well-liked by his fellow owners, but his status has not been in danger--yet.

We'll see if that changes.