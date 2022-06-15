Dan Snyder Reportedly Won't Testify: NFL World Reacts

ASHBURN, VA- JANUARY 2: Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, left, sits with his wife Tanya Snyder sin the audience as Ron Rivera is introduced as the Washington Redskins new had coach at a Redskins Park press conference in Ashburn, VA on January 2, 2020 . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, it was announced that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder will not testify at the June 22 hearing. He informed the House Oversight Committee of his decision.

This hearing is in relation to the allegations that surfaced regarding Washington's workplace culture. There are claims of sexual misconduct.

Snyder's attorney, Karen Patton Seymour, claims he would've testified if the committee changed the date of the hearing. However, that isn't expected to happen.

"The Committee intends to move forward with this hearing," a committee spokesperson said, via ESPN. "We are currently reviewing Mr. Snyder's letter and will respond."

Judging by most fans' responses on Twitter, they're not surprised by Snyder's decision.

Lisa Banks and Debra Katz represent at least 40 former Commanders employees who are involved in this matter. They released a statement this Wednesday regarding Snyder's decision.

"We, along with our clients, are disappointed but not surprised that Dan Snyder does not have the courage to appear voluntarily," they said. "We fully expect the Committee will issue a subpoena to compel Mr. Snyder to appear. It is time that Mr. Snyder learns that he is not above the law."

The committee could, in theory, move the date of this hearing. For now though, it's slated for next Wednesday.