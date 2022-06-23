NFL World Reacts To Disturbing 'Sour Milk' Dan Snyder Story

ASHBURN, VA- JANUARY 2: Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, left, sits with his wife Tanya Snyder sin the audience as Ron Rivera is introduced as the Washington Redskins new had coach at a Redskins Park press conference in Ashburn, VA on January 2, 2020 . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse, another absurd story involving Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder emerges on the internet.

Former Washington chief operating officer David Pauken recently testified to the House Oversight Committee about the team's work culture.

According to Pauken's testimony, Snyder allegedly had an employee secretly pour milk on the floor of Mark Lerner's suite at FedEx Field so it would smell sour during the games. Snyder was apparently upset over a deal between them.

While this might be one of the weirdest stories you'll read all week, NFL fans aren't surprised by these allegations.

"This doesn't surprise me in the least," one fan tweeted. "Snyder is a petty little bully."

Another fan said, "Why are we not surprised?"

Unsurprisingly, NFL fans want Snyder to be removed as the owner of the Commanders.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked on Wednesday if he'll remove Snyder from his position with the Commanders.

"I don't have the authority to remove him, Congresswoman," Goodell responded.

Committee chair Carolyn Maloney has announced that she will issue a subpoena for Snyder to testify. There are plenty of people who will be interested to see how that plays out.