NFL World Reacts To Significant Offensive Coordinator Firing

The Washington Commanders have fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner after three seasons.

Ron Rivera brought Turner with him from Carolina after taking over as the head coach of Washington in 2020. The Commanders ranked in the bottom half of the league in yards and points per game in all three years under Turner, though some of that has to be blamed on personnel, particularly at the quarterback position.

The reactions to the news have been mixed, with some fans of opposing teams sticking up for Turner.

"Please give me Scott Turner. This guy gets so much dumb hate," said one Ravens fan. "He overachieved heavily with the QBs and OL he was given throughout his tenure. Love his offense. Would love to see a great QB rusher in that offense."

"Whoa. This is shocking. I'd be extremely surprised if he goes two days without a job. His stuff is always extremely interesting and fun," another tweeter added.

"It must be his fault Wentz has only been good for like 7 weeks in 7 seasons," said a Cowboys fan sarcastically.

However, there are plenty of Commanders supporters who are pleased with the development.

"LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOO!" said one Washington fan.

"I’m so happy I’m finna cry," said another.

"I USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THIS!" chimed in a third.

Turner, 40, has extensive experience and connections, so he should have no problem finding another job elsewhere.

In the meantime, Washington must really nail this OC hire if it wants to take a step forward in 2023.