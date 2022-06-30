NFL World Reacts To Terry McLaurin's Open Letter

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Football Team reacts during the second quarter against the New York Giants at FedExField on September 16, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Washington Commanders signed wide receiver Terry McLaurin to a three-year extension worth up to $71 million. Two days later, he released a letter on social media that details his thoughts on this achievement.

In this letter, McLaurin expressed his appreciation for the game of football. Even though he received a lucrative contract, his commitment to the Commanders won't change.

"Playing in the NFL is a blessing and something I will never take for granted," McLaurin wrote. "From the moment I stepped foot on the field as a 7-year-old to now, I continue to respect the game, play it the right way and leave everything I have on the field. I love the grind and the process of getting better. Team accomplishments and goals have always far exceeded individual ones.

“From the day I was drafted, I’ve had the singular goal to win a Super Bowl with this franchise. This is on my mind every day when I walk into the building. While I am both humbled and ecstatic about this contract, it motivates me to work even harder. I understand and embrace the responsibility that comes with signing this extension. To whom much is given, much is required. There is no other place I would rather be or fan base I would want to represent.”

Though it's not a surprise, the majority of the responses to McLaurin's letter have been positive.

"Every word is heartfelt and humbling," a Washington fan tweeted. "I truly love him."

"That's our captain," another fan wrote.

"The absolute best," former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith said.

Since entering the league in 2019, McLaurin has 222 catches for 3,090 yards and 16 touchdowns.

NFL fans should expect another big season from McLaurin this fall.