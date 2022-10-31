NFL World Reacts To The Chase Young Decision News

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 07: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team celebrates win teammate Cornelius Lucas III #78 following their 23-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 07, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Nearly one year to the day since he tore his ACL, Chase Young will be returning to practice shortly.

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said last week that the team would activate Young off the Physically Unable to Perform list this week.

Today, the Commanders announced Young will be back practicing on Wednesday. After that, Washington will have 21 days to promote the former No. 2 overall pick to the active roster.

Young produced 21 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in nine games last year before getting hurt. In 2020, he won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year while racking up 42 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown.

NFL Twitter has been busy discussing Young's possible return this afternoon.

"That's gonna be big for Washington," tweeted one Raiders fan.

"He’s back for the Eagles game," predicted a Commanders supporter.

"COMMANDERS PLAYOFF BIRTH WE ARE HERE," said a Bills fan.

"Not scared of him," countered a Dallas diehard.

Without Young, the Commanders have won three games in a row and are now 4-4 on the season.

There doesn't appear to be any chance of Young playing against the Vikings this Sunday, so if all goes well, his 2022 debut will likely be against the Eagles on Nov. 14 or Texans on Nov. 20.