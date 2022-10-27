NFL World Reacts To The Promising Chase Young News

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 07: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team celebrates win teammate Cornelius Lucas III #78 following their 23-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on December 07, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young has taken an important step forward in his recovery from a torn ACL.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that Young's 21-day practice window will open next week.

By the end of it, Washington will have to decide whether to activate the former No. 2 overall pick or shut him down for the year.

Obviously, the hope is that Young, who tore his right ACL in Week 10 of the 2021 season, will be able to return to the field this season. His presence has been missed for a Commanders team that is 3-4 but has won two in a row.

Washington fans are justifiably excited about having Young hopefully back in the fold soon.

Young was the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020, when he recorded 42 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown in 15 games.

The former Ohio State star had 21 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in nine games last year before his injury.