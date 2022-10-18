NFL World Reacts To The Ron Rivera Decision News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 05: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team looks on during warmups before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Washington Football Team defeated the Raiders 17-15. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

It was announced on Monday that Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz underwent surgery to repair a fractured finger on his throwing hand. That injury is expected to sideline him for at least four games.

With Wentz unavailable, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has announced that Taylor Heinicke will start this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Rookie quarterback Sam Howell will be the primary backup.

Heinicke was the full-time starter for the Commanders in 2021, completing 65.0 percent of his passes for 3,419 yards with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Even though Heinicke wasn't the Week 1 starter for the Commanders, it seems like the fan base has more confidence in him than Wentz.

"Always seems to find a way to get on the field.. I’m a believer! In Heinicke we trusss," one fan said.

"Let's go," another fan wrote.

"Let's see if Heinicke will bring any change to the offense," a third fan tweeted.

The Commanders are 2-4 heading into Week 7 of the season.

Maybe, just maybe, Heinicke will help spark a turnaround in the nation's capital.