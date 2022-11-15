NFL World Reacts To The Taylor Heinicke Plane Video

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 30: Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Commanders scrambles in the second quarter of a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Commanders celebrated their victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in style on Monday night.

On the plane ride home, Heinicke was wearing diamond and gold chains. The rest of the team was hyping up his new look.

It didn't take long for a video of Heinicke's postgame look to surface on social media. For the most part, the NFL world loves this clip of the journeyman quarterback.

"Icing out the QB after a W is my new favorite NFL trend," one fan said.

"This is the 2022 version of being knighted," a second fan tweeted.

The only person who may not like this video is Carson Wentz. It seems like the locker room has rallied around Heinicke.

It's possible Heinicke cemented his status as Washington's starting quarterback with the win over Philadelphia.

When asked after the game if he did enough to win the starting job, Heinicke took the high road.

"I don't know," Heinicke said. "There's a lot of mistakes I've made throughout the games, but again, it's one of thing where if my number's called and I have to play, let's go out there and play, and I'm going to try to do the best of my abilities, so we'll see what happens."

The Commanders will eventually have to name a starter for the rest of the season. With the way the team is playing right now, it'll be tough to move on from Heinicke.