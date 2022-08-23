NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Chase Young News

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 14: Chase Young #99 of the Washington Football Team is help off the field after an injury during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField on November 14, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders won't have star defensive end Chase Young at their disposal to start the season.

Earlier this summer, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said Young would "miss a little bit of time" this season.

On Tuesday, the Commanders placed Young on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. As a result, he'll miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

Young, the No. 2 pick from the 2020 NFL Draft, suffered a torn ACL last November.

NFL fans are upset Young won't be ready to go for Week 1 of the season.

"I hate this," one fan tweeted. "Injuries suck especially for a promising young player."

"That’s a shame," a second fan said. "He’s an All-Pro talent but injuries are keeping him off the field too much."

Young made an immediate impact as a rookie, recording 44 combined tackles, 12 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

In Year 2, Young had 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks before suffering an ACL injury.

The Commanders won't activate Young from the Reserve/PUP list until he's at 100 percent.