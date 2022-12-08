NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Dan Snyder Update

LANDOVER, MD - FEBRUARY 2: Co-owner Dan Snyder gives remarks as the Washington Football Team announces their new team name the Commanders at a morning event at FedEx Field on February 2, 2022 in Landover, MD . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post/Getty Images

On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform released its final report on the Washington Commanders' toxic culture in the workplace.

The House Oversight Committee concluded that Commanders owner Dan Snyder "permitted and participated" in the team's work culture.

The report states that "sexual harassment, bullying, and other toxic conduct pervaded the workplace at the Washington Commanders and were perpetuated by a culture of fear instilled by the Team’s owner."

Additionally, Snyder obstructed a 14-month congressional inquiry by dodging a subpoena.

To make matters worse, Snyder reportedly evaded questions by giving "misleading answers" when he testified remotely in July.

NFL fans are not surprised by this news.

"In related news, the sky is blue," one fan tweeted.

"Not shocked," another fan said.

One Twitter user commented, " We knew this. But who's going to finally hold him accountable?"

The NFL has not yet commented on this report from the House Oversight Committee.

Snyder's future as the owner of the Commanders will remain an interesting storyline to follow. It's possible he ends up selling the franchise.