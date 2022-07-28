NFL World Reacts To Washington's Stunning Retirement News

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 25: A general view of the Washington Football Team logo on the stadium before the game between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

On Thursday, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that Antonio Golden-Golden informed the team that he's retiring.

Gandy-Golden, 24, was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Liberty. Scouts raved about his overall frame, which makes sense considering he's 6-foot-4.

Despite all the success that he had at the collegiate level, Gandy-Golden was unable to blossom into a star in the NFL. He had just one career reception for three yards.

For the most part, NFL fans are stunned Gandy-Golden is retiring so early in his career. However, they're happy to hear that he's going back to school.

"By the way Antonio Gandy-Golden is one of the smartest humans on this earth (like actual genius type stuff) so since he’s retiring and returning to college I can only assume it’s because he has decided to go cure cancer or something. Good for him, I’m proud of him," Brett Kollmann tweeted.

"Well didn't see this one coming," one fan said.

"I wanted him to pan out so bad man," another fan wrote. "Tons of talent. Wish him well for the future."

In his final season at Liberty, Gandy-Golden had 1,396 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Gandy-Golden was a wide receiver during his first two NFL seasons before transitioning over to tight end.