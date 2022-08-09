NFL World Reacts To Washington's Surprise Firing News

ASHBURN, VA - MARCH 17: A view of a Washington Commanders helmet on display during a press conference to introduce quarterback Carson Wentz at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

It is highly unusual for an NFL team to dismiss an assistant coach during training camp.

The Washington Commanders did that on Tuesday though, with head coach Ron Rivera announcing that he relieved defensive line coach Sam Mills III of his duties.

It's a surprising move from Rivera, not just because of the timing but also because of the connection he has with his former employee.

Mills, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Sam Mills Jr., worked under Rivera for nine years with the Carolina Panthers before joining him in Washington in 2020.

Given the history of the Washington franchise when it comes to dysfunction, it's not a shock that some Commanders fans are concerned about today's news.

Former NFL Jeff Zgonina will take over for Mills in the interim.

We'll see what other details unfold from this situation throughout the day and in the ensuing weeks.