NFL World Reacts To What Joe Theismann Said Sunday

It's not just Washington Commanders fans who seem frustrated with quarterback Carson Wentz this afternoon.

Former Washington quarterback turned NFL broadcaster Joe Theismann doesn't appear to be a huge Wentz fan either.

While the home crowd openly called for Taylor Heinicke to replace the veteran signal caller after he threw a pick on the first series of the game, Theismann subtweeted Wentz.

"Arm talent way over rated," Theismann said.

Wentz, of course, is known for his arm strength and physical tools, but has not always translated those gifts into effective quarterback play throughout his career.

Through the early part of today's game, Wentz is just 2-for-5 passing for 13 yards and an interception. In his first start since October, he has not gotten off on the right foot.

Cleveland leads Washington 3-0 in the opening minutes of the second quarter. The Commanders (7-7-1) currently hold the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC.