NFL World Reacts To What Ron Rivera Said About First Amendment

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 08: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders looks on during the organized team activity at INOVA Sports Performance Center on June 8, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera started off his Tuesday morning by delivering a statement on Jack Del Rio and the First Amendment.

Last week, the Commanders fined Del Rio $100,000 for his comments about the riots that took place at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. He referred to these riots as a "dustup."

Rivera opened up his statement on Tuesday by saying the team's decision to fine Del Rio has nothing to do with the First Amendment.

"This not about the fact that he exercises his right to free speech," Rivera said. "This is about him impacting the football team. I believe in the first Amendment very strongly. But the thing we all have to understand with these rights, these freedoms come with tremendous responsibility, and we have to understand that as well. This is about the impact that was made on our football team, the distraction it has become."

Rivera then went on to say that he takes the First Amendment very seriously and has a copy of it on his desk.

As you'd expect, the NFL world had plenty of things to say about that admission.

Honestly, statements like this might make this situation linger even longer.

Hopefully for the Commanders' sake, they can all move on from this dilemma fairly soon and get back on the same page.