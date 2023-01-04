NFL World Reacts To What Taylor Heinicke Told Coaches

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 30: Taylor Heinicke #4 of the Washington Commanders scrambles in the second quarter of a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Earlier today, there was a report that Taylor Heinicke would start at quarterback for the Washington Commanders this weekend.

However, this afternoon, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera announced that rookie Sam Howell will actually get the start in the regular season finale. Howell, a fifth-round pick out of UNC, will be making his NFL debut.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Heinicke played a role in Howell being named starter.

"Heinicke, who had received indications that he was in line to start, believed Howell was deserving of a full game and relayed that to coaches," Fowler tweeted.

Assuming this is true, it should be no surprise that Heinicke is being widely-praised for this move.

"Major props to Taylor if this is true but this is just a further indictment on Ron Rivera and why it’s time for him to go," said one Washington fan.

"#4 nothing but love for you. This is a W," added another.

"If this is true shout out TH what a stand up teammate," said a third.

"This is a risk not many players would make. Heinicke needs all the snaps he can get to prove he’s a starter," chimed in a fourth person.

Man Taylor Heinicke is one awesome guy to do this after what they did to him," echoed a fifth.

"Smart of Taylor honestly, don’t let them move on from you without putting the replacement of full display before the year ends," said one Vikings fan.

The Commanders, who were eliminated from playoff contention last week, will face the Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.