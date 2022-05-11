NFL World Stunned By Rookie Quarterback's Eating Habits

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 14: Sam Howell #7 of the North Carolina Tar Heels throws a pass during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field on November 14, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Sam Howell is quite picky when it comes to eating meat.

Last night, Howell's dietary habits went viral after NBC Washington's Grant Paulsen reported that the former North Carolina star has never had steak or hamburger. Howell isn't a vegetarian either; he just loves chicken.

Really loves chicken, you might say. Apparently, the 2022 fifth-round pick brings his own chicken tenders to team dinners.

This practice has elicited commentary from fans and analysts.

It wouldn't surprise us if many of Howell's teammates attempt to get him to try different meats and other foods during his rookie season.

We'll see if he holds steady to his strict diet.