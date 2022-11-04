NFL 'Would Love' 1 Person To Buy Washington Commanders

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - FEBRUARY 02: A detailed view of a Washington Commanders logo during the announcement of the Washington Football Team's name change to the Washington Commanders at FedExField on February 02, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

It was announced this week that Dan Snyder will explore all options when it comes to selling the Washington Commanders.

Though it's still extremely early in the sweepstakes for the Commanders, it sounds like the league has a preferred target.

While on "Pro Football Talk" this Friday, Peter King of NBC Sports said the NFL "would love" for Jeff Bezos to become the next owner of the Commanders.

"I don't even know if he definitely wants to be aggressive to buy this team. But clearly, he's a guy who the NFL would love to come and rescue this franchise," King said.

These comments from King strengthen the idea that Bezos has strong support within the NFL to join its ranks.

On Thursday, PEOPLE reported that Bezos is "looking into buying the Washington Commanders."

According to multiple reports, Bezos will consider possibly purchasing the Commanders in partnership with Jay-Z.

The Commanders were recently valued at $5.6 billion by Forbes. Bezos, the founder of Amazon, can certainly afford that expensive price tag.