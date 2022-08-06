Report: Commanders Player Unretires Less Than 24 Hours After Initial Decision

ASHBURN, VA - MARCH 17: A view of a Washington Commanders helmet on display during a press conference to introduce quarterback Carson Wentz at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

On Friday, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters that linebacker Tre Walker is retiring.

“Tre Walker, one of our rookie linebackers, decided he was going to move on from football. So that’s why he wasn’t out here today,” Rivera said. “Tre’s a solid young man. A guy we had some hopes for. But unfortunately, he decided it was time to move on. So we want to wish him all the best.”

Well, it didn't take long for Walker to change his mind.

According to multiple reporters, Walker told Rivera that he wants to continue playing football. Per ESPN's John Keim, the rookie linebacker could return to practice as early as tonight.

Walker played college football at Idaho. In his final season with the team, he had 105 total tackles.

Now that Walker is sticking around for the rest of the training camp, he'll need to make sure he stands out in order to make the Week 1 roster.

Jamin Davis, David Mayo and Cole Holcomb are listed as the first-string linebackers for the Commanders.