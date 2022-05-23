Report: New Stadium Might Be Coming For Washington Commanders

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 25: A general view of the Washington Football Team logo on the stadium before the game between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on October 25, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The NFL season doesn't start for a few months, but there are a number of off-field story lines to follow for the Washington Commanders.

At the same time that league owners are reportedly "counting votes" to potentially oust Washington owner Dan Snyder, the franchise is making moves toward building a new stadium.

According to ESPN's John Keim, the Commanders recently completed a $100 million purchase of approximately 200 acres worth of land in Virginia. The deal was reportedly completed late last week.

The site of the land is in Prince William County, Virginia.

"The Commanders like this site because of how it can be developed," Keim wrote. "According to a source, their plans include a 60,000-seat domed stadium -- so it can be used throughout the year -- as well as: the team's practice facility; an amphitheater that seats between 15,000 and 20,000; a small indoor music arena; high-end retail shops; bars and restaurants and residential living."

The Commanders have been playing their home games at FedEx Field outside of D.C. since 1997. Prior to that, they called RFK Stadium in the nation's capital home for 35 years.

The team's current contract to play at FedEx Field expires in 2026.