Report: Other NFL Owners Have Confronted Dan Snyder

ASHBURN, VA- JANUARY 2: Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, left, sits with his wife Tanya Snyder sin the audience as Ron Rivera is introduced as the Washington Redskins new had coach at a Redskins Park press conference in Ashburn, VA on January 2, 2020 . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is not a very popular figure in the NFL world. That becomes more and more obvious by the day.

Earlier this fall, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay publicly addressed Snyder's future. He said there's merit to potentially removing Snyder from his role with the Commanders.

According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, other NFL owners have confronted Snyder in recent weeks. Some have even told league commissioner Roger Goodell that something must give.

"Jim Irsay was the only one who said his piece in public, but other NFL owners have confronted Snyder privately in recent weeks—and more have told commissioner Roger Goodell that something must give, sources tell me," Fischer wrote. "Wednesday’s shock announcement from the Snyders that they’d entertain offers for the team, those same sources said, came in light of that growing consensus that the end must come, one way or another."

Snyder recently announced that he's exploring all options when it comes to his future as the owner of the Commanders.

Interestingly enough, the office of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine said a "major announcement" related to the Commanders will be made this Thursday.

Things could potentially get worse for Snyder in the next 24 hours.