Report: Washington's New Stadium Would Be NFL's Smallest

Last week, the Washington Commanders took the next step towards building a new stadium by paying more than $100 million for land in Virginia. On Tuesday, an update on the team's plans was released.

According to the Richmond Time-Dispatch, the Commanders' proposal is for a stadium that seats 55,000 people. If that were to happen, that would make it the smallest stadium in the NFL.

Soldier Field, the home of the Chicago Bears, is currently the smallest stadium when it comes to capacity. It currently seats around 61,500 fans.

The second smallest stadium belongs to the Arizona Cardinals. State Farm Stadium seats approximately 63,400 people.

In the event this proposal goes through, the Commanders' stadium would have the smallest capacity by a sizable margin.

So why would the Commanders be content with a small stadium? Apparently, the main goal is to build a strong environment for the team every Sunday.

"We are much more likely to build the smallest venue in the NFL than the largest," Commanders president Jason Wright told the Virginia Mercury.

At this time, the Commanders' plans for a new stadium are still fluid.