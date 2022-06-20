RGIII Excited For Washington: NFL World Reacts

WACO, TX - AUGUST 31: Former Baylor Bears quarterback Robert Griffin III attends a game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium on August 31, 2014 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III is bullish about the Commanders' offensive potential this coming season.

RGIII took to Twitter on Monday, saying that Washington has its most dynamic offense in the last 10 years.

"This is the most dynamic @Commanders offense in the last DECADE," Griffin wrote. "Solid O-Line. Play making TE. Explosive RB room with Antonio Gibson as the lead dog. Scary Terry, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel leading the WR room with depth behind them. Carson Wentz has A LOT to work with."

It seems some fans are in agreement with RGIII's take, while the more cynical ones are worried he is jinxing the team's chances.

Meanwhile, some fans, as well as former Washington defensive players Will Compton and Will Blackmon think the offensive personnel the team had during the 2016 season was comparable to, if not better than, what the 2022 outfit will have.

But RGIII has his own explanation for why the 2022 Commanders offense should be better than the 2016 version.

"This roster is better top to bottom. 3 RBs. 3 top level explosive playmakers at WR with depth behind them," he said. "Good online and a playmaker at TE. Can’t waste this roster like the one in 2016 was."

After winning the NFC East in 2020 with a 7-9 record, Washington went 7-10 and missed the playoffs in 2021.