Robert Griffin III Has Strong Message For Jack Del Rio

WACO, TX - AUGUST 31: Former Baylor Bears quarterback Robert Griffin III attends a game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium on August 31, 2014 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio took on a lot of heat for referring to the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol as a "dust-up." Additionally, he received a $100,000 fine.

Though he was disciplined for his comments, Del Rio remains under fire. On Wednesday, Robert Griffin shared his thoughts on this situation.

Griffin said Del Rio's decision to compare the events on Jan. 6 to the protests that took place after George Floyd death's is disrespectful and wild. Most importantly, he believes it's irresponsible.

Griffin then explained in a thread why he believes Del Rio's comments were irresponsible.

"When you have a platform to encourage change you don’t diminish the events on Jan. 6th to a 'dust-up' while trying to change the narrative on the George Floyd protest by dumbing them down to looting and destroying businesses. It’s insensitive and uniformed," Griffin wrote. "Jack Del Rio never mentioned WHY the protest happened or his understanding of the plight of the Black community in this country, where most of his players come from. Just wrongly attempting to deflect the heat from the Jan. 6th insurrection onto the protest about George Floyd.

"We are tired of the faulty comparisons and moving goalposts. Yes, those who loot and destroy businesses should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. But a violent assault on the Capitol, incited by the President because he didn’t like the election results has no comparison. Jack’s question lacked the necessary context it needed and he meant exactly what he said. How can you lead a majority black defense and turn your back on the very community those players come from. Do you think your black players are going to go the extra mile for you after that?"

For the most part, Washington's roster hasn't really criticized Del Rio.

Del Rio's comments could end up being a distraction for Ron Rivera's squad though, especially if they continue to linger.