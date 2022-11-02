Robert Griffin III Reacts To Dan Snyder, Commanders News

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 7: Quarterback Robert Griffin III #10 of the Washington Commanders looks on before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at FedExField on December 7, 2015 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders shocked the sports world this Wednesday, announcing that Dan Snyder hired Bank of America to consider “potential transactions."

While there's no guarantee Snyder will sell the Commanders, the fact that he's even exploring that option is noteworthy.

Former Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III wasted no time reacting to this news on Wednesday. He posted a GIF from the movie "Good Burger" that says "Is this real."

Griffin also tweeted about potentially becoming a minority owner of the Commanders.

"Who wants to be a Minority owner of the Washington Commanders? I’m down to pay for a stake in the team and bring 10 fans along for the ride," he wrote.

According to a report from Forbes, Snyder has received interest from at least four groups. Unsurprisingly, fans have mentioned Jeff Bezos as a potential bidder for the Commanders.

The Commanders were valued at $5.6 billion this past August.

At this time, it's unclear if a deal involving the Commanders will be for the entire team or a minority stake.