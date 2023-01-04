Ron Rivera Announces Commanders' Week 18 Starting Quarterback

On Sunday, the Commanders will start Sam Howell at quarterback against the Cowboys. Head coach Ron Rivera announced the news just moments ago.

It was initially reported that Taylor Heinicke would start at quarterback for the Commanders in Week 18. Clearly, there has been a change of plans.

Despite the initial confusion, it makes sense for the Commanders to play Howell in some capacity before the season ends.

The Commanders selected Howell in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The coaching staff probably wants to see what he can with the first-team offense.

Howell had an incredible career at North Carolina, throwing for 10,283 yards and 92 touchdowns from 2019-2021.

Maybe, just maybe, Howell will give the Commanders a spark on offense. That unit hasn't scored more than 20 points in a game since late November.

The Commanders and Cowboys will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.