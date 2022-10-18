Ron Rivera Announces His Decision On Starting Quarterback

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 08: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders looks on during the organized team activity at INOVA Sports Performance Center on June 8, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Ron Rivera made it official on Tuesday: Taylor Heinicke will start at quarterback for the Washington Commanders this weekend.

Heinicke is getting the first crack at filling in for Carson Wentz, who had surgery on Monday to repair a broken ring finger on his throwing hand. Wentz's recovery timeline is reportedly four weeks.

In his absence, the Commanders will turn to Heinicke, who was their primary starting quarterback in 2021. Rookie Sam Howell will serve as his backup.

Heinicke appeared in 16 games and started 15 for Washington last season, throwing for 3,419 yards, 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He has yet to take a regular season snap this fall.

Washington defeated the Chicago Bears last Thursday night to move to 2-4 on the season. They currently find themselves in last place in the surprisingly rugged NFC East, two games behind third-place Dallas.

The Commanders desperately need to start stacking some wins, and they'll try for two in a row against Green Bay this Sunday.